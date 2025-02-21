PMB Tops Out $580M Behavioral Health Campus in Mead Valley, California

MEAD VALLEY, CALIF. — Local developer PMB, in partnership with the Riverside University Health System, has topped out The Wellness Village in Mead Valley, a $580 million behavioral health campus located about 25 miles south of San Bernadino, Calif. Upon completion, the campus will serve as a mental health urgent care and crisis residential program for children under the age of 13.

The Wellness Village will provide a range of services, including urgent behavioral health treatment, supportive housing and outpatient care. The facility will also house primary and specialty medical care practices, as well as dental services, substance use disorder treatment and an on-site pharmacy.

More specifically, Wellness Village will include:

A youth and family care center, which will offer outpatient care, a children’s crisis residential program, short-term residential therapeutic program and accommodations for families while children are in treatment.

A wellness and education center that will feature outpatient substance use prevention and treatment programs, as well as perinatal specialized programs, a children’s eating disorder intensive outpatient program, primary care, dentistry, imaging and a pharmacy.

A recovery center featuring an adult and youth behavioral health urgent care, sobering center, crisis residential treatment and a residential substance use disorder treatment and detox program.

A residential complex that will include supportive housing, recovery residences and residential behavioral health programs.

Restorative care programs such as an adult residential facility and mental health rehabilitation center.

Additionally, the property will offer amenities designed to promote community interaction and holistic recovery, such as green spaces and gardens, sports courts, an activity lawn, public market/café and community meeting space for local events and activities.

Construction on The Wellness Village is slated to complete in 2026.

Boulder Associates is the project architect, while Snyder Langston is the design-builder. PMB Real Estate Services will serve as the property manager.

Financing sources for the development include Morgan Stanley, JLL, Kensington Advisors, P3 Foundation, Advocates for Human Potential Inc. and the California Department of Health Care Services (via Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program grants).

“Together with our partners in this public-private partnership, we have achieved this integral step in the process,” said Ben Rosenfeld, PMB’s partner and executive vice president of development. Rosenfield is also the lead developer on the project. “We are thrilled that we are on schedule for the topping-out of The Wellness Village in Mead Valley that will serve as a model for integrated behavioral healthcare delivery across California.”

PMB is a healthcare real estate developer based in Solana Beach, Calif. The company has developed more than 130 facilities totaling approximately 6.5 million square feet. PMB owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising roughly 5.2 million square feet.

— Channing Hamilton