PMF Investments Sells BelleVista Place Mixed-Use Development Site in Bellevue for $152.2M

BelleVista-Place-Bellevue-WA

BelleVista Place in Bellevue is a proposed two-phase mixed-use development slated to offer residential, office and retail space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — PMF Investments has completed the disposition of BelleVista Place, a mixed-use, master-planned development site located at 100 112th Ave. NE in Bellevue. An undisclosed buyer acquired the 4.9-acre site for $152.2 million.

Designed by CollinsWoerman, the project will feature residential, office and retail space, as well as subterranean parking.

According to the City of Bellevue’s first-quarter 2020 Downtown Bellevue Major Projects List, the development team is seeking approval for a two-phase project with a 17-story office tower and five-story residential building in the initial phase and a 17-story office tower and 15-story office building in the second phase. In total, the proposed project would bring approximately 138 residential units, 987,140 square feet of office space and 1,051 parking spaces.

With substantial work already completed on the design and city entitlements, the Class A project is slated to begin delivery in 2024.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Tim O’Keefe, Nick Kucha and Rob Hannan of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

