First move-ins at Society Wynwood in Miami are slated to begin in February 2024.
PMG, Greybrook Begin Preleasing Society Wynwood Mixed-Use Project in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — PMG and Greybrook have begun preleasing at Society Wynwood, a mixed-use development underway at 2431 N.W. 2nd Ave. in Miami’s Wynwood district. The property will include 318 residential units and 50,210 square feet of commercial space that will include announced tenants Bodega Taqueria, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Starbucks, Chama De Fogo and Nacho Daddy.

Amenities at Society Wynwood will include a rooftop pool deck featuring a gym, full-service restaurant and hot tub. Other amenities, which will total 82,000 square feet, include multiple art installations, a coworking lab with private conference rooms, modern gym and fitness studio, a picnic courtyard, social lounges, yoga lawn, smart package lockers and app-based keys.

Society Wynwood will be Miami-based PMG’s first Miami project delivered to residents under the Society Living brand portfolio. First move-ins are slated to begin in February 2024. Rental rates will range from $ 1,830 to $5,525 per month, according to Apartments.com.

