Upon completion, Society Atlanta will feature 460 apartments, 87,000 square feet of office space and 14,500 square feet of retail space.
PMG, Greybrook Complete Vertical Construction of 31-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Developers PMG and Greybrook have completed the vertical construction of Society Atlanta, a 31-story mixed-use tower situated at 811 Peachtree St. NE in the Midtown district of Atlanta. Upon completion, the development will feature 460 apartments, 87,000 square feet of office space and 14,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities at the property will include a sky pool deck, coworking lab, fitness studio, entertainment lounges, yoga lawn and smart package lockers.

Juneau Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2024. Cooper Carry is the architect. Cushman & Wakefield and Bridger Properties will handle leasing for the office and retail spaces, respectively. PMG launched the Society Living multifamily brand, which includes more than 8,500 planned units, in 2019.

