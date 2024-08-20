Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Society Wynwood features 318 luxury apartments, more than 50,000 square feet of restaurants and more than 80,000 square feet of amenities, including a massive rooftop amenity deck. (Photo courtesy of Society Wynwood)
PMG, Greybrook Obtain $178M Refinancing for Society Wynwood Mixed-Use Development in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — PMG and Greybrook have obtained $178 million for the refinancing of Society Wynwood, a 10-story mixed-use property located at 176 N.W. 25th St. in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing through funds managed by Ares Management and Monarch Alternative Capital on behalf of the borrowers. Randy Barcelo of Stearns Weaver Miller advised PMG in the transaction.

Society Wynwood, which opened in March, features 318 luxury apartments and co-living units, 50,210 square feet of retail space and 82,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop pool, theater lawn, outdoor gym and coworking spaces. PMG expects the multifamily component to reach full stabilization by spring 2025.

Retail tenants include Dave’s Hot Chicken, Bodega Taqueria, Chama de Fogo’s Brazilian steakhouse, Nacho Daddy, Starbucks, Voodoo Donuts and I Scream Gelato.

