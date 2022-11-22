PMG, Greybrook Open 49-Story Elser Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami

MIAMI — PMG and private equity firm Greybrook have opened the Elser Hotel & Residences, a 49-story hospitality tower in downtown Miami. Highgate is managing the property, which features 646 hotel rooms and short-term residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites. The tower features a 10,200-square-foot fitness center and a 19,000-square-foot sun deck, which includes eight electric grills, a pool deck, bar, poolside LED screening wall, an outdoor plunge pool and event space all overlooking Biscayne Bay. Other amenities include a cocktail bar and restaurant, a coffee shop by Café Domino and coworking space.