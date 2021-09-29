REBusinessOnline

PMG, Greybrook Purchase Land to Develop Society Atlanta Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

Society Atlanta

Designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry, Society Atlanta will feature 70,000 square feet of office space and 16,000 square feet of retail space.

ATLANTA — Miami and New York-based PMG and Toronto-based Greybrook Realty Partners, in a joint venture, have acquired 811 Peachtree St. N.E. with plans to develop Society Atlanta, a 460-unit mixed-use project within the PMG’s Society Living multifamily brand. Mark Lindenbaum of JLL brokered the transaction. The land price was $20.3 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry, Society Atlanta will feature 70,000 square feet of office space and 16,000 square feet of retail space. Slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2024, the 33-story development will include traditional apartment units and “rent-by-bedroom” or co-living options. Community amenities at Society Atlanta will include a pool deck, fitness center and co-working facilities.

Society Atlanta will continue the expansion of PMG’s national Society Living portfolio, which was created to address demand for reasonable rents close to urban areas. Other Society Living developments include Society Las Olas in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which opened in May 2020; Society Biscayne in downtown Miami, slated to open in early 2022; Society Orlando, currently under construction in downtown Orlando; and Society Wynwood, under construction in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Additionally, Society Denver was announced in August.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews