PMG, Greybrook Realty Acquire Development Site in Denver for $35M, Plan Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

DENVER — PMG and Greybrook Partners have purchased a 2.3-acre development site at 123 Speer Blvd. in Denver. Scripps Media sold the land for $35 million. The joint venture plans to develop Society Denver, a mixed-use project at the site.

The 12-story Society Denver will be the first Society Living multifamily property in Colorado. Society Denver will feature 600 apartments developed in two phases, amenities and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.

Society Living developments offer traditional units with efficient layouts, rent-by-bedroom/co-living options and oversized amenities, including co-working spaces; modern gyms and fitness studios; communal kitchens; craft food and beverage operations; smart package lockers; app-based keys; and integrated retail space.

PMG is also working with the Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods to ensure Society Denver suits the surrounding neighborhood and community needs.

Jamie Roupp of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the seller in the land transaction.