REBusinessOnline

PMG, Greybrook Realty Partners Break Ground on 31-Story Mixed-Use Development in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Southeast

Society-Atlanta-GA

Located at 811 Peachtree St. in Atlanta, the 31-story Society Atlanta will feature 460 residential units, 81,000 square feet of office space and 16,500 square feet of retail space.

ATLANTA — PMG and Toronto-based Greybrook Realty Partners have broken ground on Society Atlanta, a 31-story mixed-use development at 811 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. Designed by Cooper Carry, the mixed-use property will feature 460 residential units, 81,000 square feet of office space and 16,500 square feet of retail space. Juneau Construction Co. is serving as general contractor for project, which is slated to open in late 2024.

Society Atlanta will offer traditional layouts alongside “rent-by-bedroom” (also known as co-living) options. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool and restaurant, a coworking lab with private conference rooms, a gym and a fitness studio. The property is the first of PMG’s Society Living multifamily platform to enter the Atlanta market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  