PMG, Greybrook Realty Partners Break Ground on 31-Story Mixed-Use Development in Midtown Atlanta

Located at 811 Peachtree St. in Atlanta, the 31-story Society Atlanta will feature 460 residential units, 81,000 square feet of office space and 16,500 square feet of retail space.

ATLANTA — PMG and Toronto-based Greybrook Realty Partners have broken ground on Society Atlanta, a 31-story mixed-use development at 811 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. Designed by Cooper Carry, the mixed-use property will feature 460 residential units, 81,000 square feet of office space and 16,500 square feet of retail space. Juneau Construction Co. is serving as general contractor for project, which is slated to open in late 2024.

Society Atlanta will offer traditional layouts alongside “rent-by-bedroom” (also known as co-living) options. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool and restaurant, a coworking lab with private conference rooms, a gym and a fitness studio. The property is the first of PMG’s Society Living multifamily platform to enter the Atlanta market.