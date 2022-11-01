REBusinessOnline

PMG, Greybrook Secure $182M Construction Loan for Society Atlanta Mixed-Use Tower

Society Atlanta will feature 460 apartments, 82,000 square feet of Class A office space and 15,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space upon completion in late 2024. (Rendering courtesy of PMG)

ATLANTA — PMG and Canadian private equity firm Greybrook have obtained a $182 million construction loan for Society Atlanta, a 31-story mixed-use tower underway at 811 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. JLL arranged the financing through a major U.S. life insurance company and Related Fund Management. Designed by architecture firm Cooper Carry, Society Atlanta will feature 460 apartments, 82,000 square feet of Class A office space and 15,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Planned amenities include a pool deck with grilling and lounge areas, a large coworking lab with private conference rooms and a gym with a fitness studio.

Cushman & Wakefield is leasing the office space, and Bridger Properties is leasing the retail space. Juneau Construction Co. is the general contractor for Society Atlanta, which broke ground in May 2022 and is slated for completion in late 2024. PMG has over 8,500 units planned for its Society Living brand in markets such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Nashville, Denver and Brooklyn, with more to be announced soon.

