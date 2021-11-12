PMG Purchases Nashville Land for $22M, Plans to Develop Multifamily Tower

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Miami- and New York-based Property Markets Group (PMG) has purchased land at 915 Division St. in Nashville’s Gulch district. The firm plans to develop the site into Society Nashville, a 471-unit, 16-story mixed-use apartment project. Market Street sold the property for $22 million. Tarek El Gammal of Newmark’s Nashville office brokered the land transaction.

Society Nashville will feature 7,500 square feet of retail space and 463 parking spaces. Slated for delivery in early 2024, the development will include a mix of traditional units and co-living options. Community amenities will include a pool deck, fitness center and coworking facilities.

Baker Barrios Architects Inc., an Orlando-based architectural firm, is the designer for the project. The development is a joint venture between PMG, New York and Miami-based New Valley Realty and New York-based RMWC.

Society Nashville will be part of PMG’s Society Living brand, which was created to offer reasonable rents near urban areas. The brand has a focus on mostly market-rate apartments but offers to make co-living easier by eliminating shared bathrooms, splitting up the bills and helping residents to find roommates.

In May 2020, Society Las Olas opened in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Additionally, Society Biscayne in downtown Miami is slated to open in early 2022; Society Orlando is currently under construction in downtown Orlando; and Society Wynwood is under construction in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.