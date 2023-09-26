PMG, Raven Capital Begin Leasing 27-Story Society Orlando Apartment Tower

ORLANDO, FLA. — PMG and Raven Capital Management/RCM Living have begun leasing Society Orlando, a 27-story apartment tower under development in downtown Orlando. The community comprises 462 apartments and 34,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a pool deck with grilling and entertainment areas, coworking lab with private conference rooms, gym and fitness studio, social lounges, yoga lawn, a craft food-and-beverage operation in the lobby, smart package lockers, app-based keys and integrated retail space.

PMG is planning to open more than 8,500 units under the Society Living brand in Miami, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Denver and Brooklyn, with more locations to come. Move-ins at Society Orlando are expected to begin before the end of the year. PMG and Raven Capital obtained a $120 million construction loan for the project in 2021.