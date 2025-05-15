PMG Tops Out 42-Story Society Las Olas Apartment Tower in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — PMG, along with general contractor John Moriarty & Associates, has topped out the second phase of Society Las Olas, a 42-story apartment tower located at 140 S.W. 42nd St. in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The 563-unit community is situated in Fort Lauderdale’s historic riverfront district and will offer a mix of traditional apartment layouts and a small cluster of co-living options where residents can rent by the bedroom.

Designed by FSMY Architects + Planners, Society Las Olas will also feature 1,625 square feet of ground-floor retail space and amenities including a coworking hub with private meeting rooms, pool deck with a yoga lawn and a large fitness center. PMG plans to deliver the tower in early 2026. Phase I of Society Las Olas was delivered in 2020 and sold in 2021. PMG received $226 million in construction financing for Phase II in July 2023.