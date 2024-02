DALLAS — Global marketing company PMG has unveiled its new 75,000-square-foot office headquarters in Uptown Dallas. The company, which is relocating from The Centrum, has leased three upper-level floors of The Link at Uptown, a newly constructed, 300,000-square-foot building by Kaizen Development Partners. The space can support about 300 people and includes an internal interconnected staircase. As the anchor tenant, PMG also has top-of-building signage.