PMJ Cos. Sells 100,000 SF Interpointe Shopping Center in South Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Utah, Western

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — PMJ Cos. has completed the sale of Interpointe Shopping Center located at 200 W. 2100 South in South Salt Lake City. DBA Midtown National Group acquired the retail center for an undisclosed price.

Situated on seven acres, Interpointe Shopping Center features 100,000 square feet of leaseable space. Current tenants include Best Buy and Office Depot.

Chris Monson of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Lance Pendleton, also of Mountain West, represented the buyer in both transactions.

Alongside the sale of Interpointe Shopping Center, Mountain West was able to broker the sale of a 3,399-square-foot retail pad located on the same property. Carl’s Jr occupied the property at the time of sale.

