PMZ Realty Arranges $70M Financing for Two Hotel Properties in Charleston, Augusta

Partridge Inn

Located at 2110 Walton Way, the 153-room Partridge Inn Augusta is situated less than two miles from Daniel Field Private Airport, 10 miles from Augusta Regional Airport and about 4 miles from the Augusta National Golf Club.

CHARLESTON, S.C. AND AUGUSTA, GA. — PMZ Realty Capital LLC has arranged $70 million in joint venture equity and debt financing to recapitalize two hotels in Charleston and Augusta. The properties include the Holiday Inn Express Charleston Downtown – Medical Center in Charleston and The Partridge Inn Augusta Curio Collection by Hilton in Augusta. Rio Partners is the owner of the properties, and the firm plans to use the proceeds from the two separate transactions to pay off existing debt and upgrade the properties.

The 150-room Holiday Inn Express is located close to Charleston Farmer’s Market, Folly Beach, The Citadel – Johnson Hagood Stadium, Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens and the South Carolina Aquarium. Located at 250 Spring St., the hotel is only 12 miles from Charleston International Airport. Hotel amenities include a pool, breakfast provided for guests, complimentary Wi-Fi and a fitness center.

