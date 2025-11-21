PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $12M Loan for Hilton Hotel Property in Metro Baltimore

BEL AIR, MD. — PMZ Realty Capital has arranged a $12 million bridge loan for Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air, an 83-room hotel located in Bel Air, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. A private lender provided the financing for the new bridge loan, which will replace the previous loan.

The Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air features a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, electric vehicle charging stations, the Garden Grill & Bar hotel restaurant and 2,200 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.