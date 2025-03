HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — PMZ Realty Capital has arranged a $14.5 million loan for the refinancing of the 125-roomHoliday Inn Express & Suites Haltom City-Fort Worth hotel. The hotel, which is located on the northern outskirts of Fort Worth, opened last fall and offers amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness and business centers, 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space and complimentary breakfast. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.