REBusinessOnline

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $18.4M Loan for Refinancing of Two Ohio Hotels

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

Pictured is the Residence Inn Cincinnati North/West Chester.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OHIO — PMZ Realty Capital LLC has arranged an $18.4 million loan for the refinancing of two hotel properties in West Chester Township, about 18 miles north of Cincinnati. The adjacent properties include the 100-room Courtyard Cincinnati North at Union Center and the 100-suite Residence Inn Cincinnati North/West Chester. Both offer a fitness center, indoor pool, 24-hour food market and complimentary Wi-Fi. A life insurance company provided the loan, which features an interest rate below 4 percent and interest-only payments. The borrower was undisclosed.

