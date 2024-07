AMARILLO, TEXAS — PMZ Realty Capital has arranged a $19 million loan for the refinancing of a dual-branded hotel in Amarillo. The hotel opened in 2021 and totals 235 rooms under the Four Points and Fairfield Inn & Suites flags, which are part of the Sheraton and Marriott family of brands, respectively. The names of the borrower and the CMBS lender that provided the loan were not disclosed.