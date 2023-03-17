Friday, March 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Courtyard-by-Marriott-Austin-University-Area
The Courtyard by Marriott Austin-University Area hotel consists of 186 guestrooms and 12 suites.
HospitalityLoansTexas

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $20.7M Acquisition Loan for Downtown Austin Hotel

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PMZ Realty Capital has arranged a $20.7 million acquisition loan for Courtyard by Marriott Austin-University Area, a nine-story, 198-room hotel located in the state capital’s downtown district. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a floating interest rate. The accommodations consist of 186 guestrooms and 12 suites, and guests have access to a pool, fitness center, business center and 1,342 square feet of meeting and event space. The name of the direct lender and the borrower, a Dallas-based investment firm, were not disclosed.

You may also like

Mohr Capital Acquires 439,809 SF Industrial Property Leased...

Pearlstone Partners Breaks Ground on 182-Unit Multifamily Project...

Excel Commercial Real Estate Acquires 114-Site RV Park...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 5,302 SF...

Eastern Union Arranges $28M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily...

GPI Cos. Receives $84M Construction Financing for Overland...

Essex Arranges $17M Acquisition Loan for Office Property...

Silver Star Properties Sells 377,752 SF Industrial Flex...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 270-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...