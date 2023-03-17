PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $20.7M Acquisition Loan for Downtown Austin Hotel

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PMZ Realty Capital has arranged a $20.7 million acquisition loan for Courtyard by Marriott Austin-University Area, a nine-story, 198-room hotel located in the state capital’s downtown district. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a floating interest rate. The accommodations consist of 186 guestrooms and 12 suites, and guests have access to a pool, fitness center, business center and 1,342 square feet of meeting and event space. The name of the direct lender and the borrower, a Dallas-based investment firm, were not disclosed.