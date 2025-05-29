Thursday, May 29, 2025
The Hampton Inn Marysville features 83 rooms.
PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $5.3M Acquisition Loan for Hampton Inn Hotel in Marysville, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

MARYSVILLE, OHIO — PMZ Realty Capital LLC has arranged a $5.3 million loan for the acquisition of a Hampton Inn hotel in Marysville, a suburb of Columbus. A debt fund provided the loan, which features interest-only payments for the full five-year term. The loan proceeds provided capital for the new ownership to acquire the property and implement a change-of-ownership property improvement plan. The buyer, a Canadian hotel investor, completed the acquisition as its first hotel investment in the U.S. The 83-room hotel features complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, indoor pool and two meeting rooms.

