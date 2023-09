FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank has signed a roughly 15,000-square-foot office lease at The Crescent Fort Worth, a mixed-use development in the city’s Cultural District. Members of PNC’s corporate, commercial and private bank teams will relocate to the new space, which features traditional offices and conference rooms with modern high-tech workspaces, early next year. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations. Crescent Real Estate owns the property.