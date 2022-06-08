PNC Bank Signs 70,000 SF Office Lease Renewal at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

The office building at 340 Madison Ave. in Manhattan recently underwent a $40 million repositioning, including a new lobby, elevators and 10,000-square-foot amenity center with lounges, flexible conference spaces and meditation rooms. (image courtesy of RXR Realty)

NEW YORK CITY — PNC Bank has signed a 70,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The lease comprises 64,941 square feet of office space across several floors and a 5,336-square-foot retail branch. William Elder, Andrew Ackerman and Alexandra Budd represented the landlord, RXR Realty, on an internal basis. David Simson and David Falk of Newmark represented the tenant. PNC Bank has been a tenant at the building since 2008.