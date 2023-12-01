PNH Properties Acquires 211 Commerce Office Tower in Downtown Nashville for $75M

NASHVILLE, TENN. — PNH Properties has acquired 211 Commerce, an office tower located on the corner of Commerce Street and 3rd Avenue in downtown Nashville, for $75 million. Built in 2000, the property comprises 233,314 square feet of office space across 11 stories and features ground-floor restaurant and retail space. J. Roscoe High and Morgan Hillenmeyer of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

The seller, a joint venture between Velocis and Lincoln Property Co. doing business as Velocis Lincoln Commerce SPE LLC, recently implemented $16 million of capital improvements to the property. Renovations included the addition of a new conference center, fitness center and windows and updates to the lobby, tenant lounge, elevators, an outdoor plaza and building façade.