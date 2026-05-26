Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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PNK Griffin 200 will span a little more than 1 million square feet. (Rendering courtesy of PNK Group)
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

PNK Group Begins Construction on 1 MSF Industrial Facility in Griffin, Georgia

by John Nelson

GRIFFIN, GA. — PNK Group has begun construction on PNK Griffin 200, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility located at 35 S. McDonough Road in Griffin, about 38 miles south of Atlanta.

The property will be developed using PNK Group’s prefabricated Building Assembly Set (BAS) technology and will feature 40-foot clear heights, 194 dock doors, four drive-in doors, a 185-foot truck court, 245 trailer parking spaces and 480 car parking spaces.

PNK Griffin 200 is PNK Group’s second project in the industrial park as the New York-based developer recently delivered a 306,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Rinnai America Corp.

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