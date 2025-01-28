Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Ecolab Corp.'s new High Point, N.C., distribution center spans nearly 1.1 million square feet.
PNK Group Delivers $120M Distribution Center in High Point, North Carolina

by John Nelson

HIGH POINT, N.C. — PNK Group has delivered a $120 million distribution center in High Point, a city in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region. The nearly 1.1 million-square-foot project is a build-to-suit development for Ecolab Corp., a publicly traded water, hygiene and infection preventions solutions provider based in St. Paul, Minn.

PNK Group bought the land, designed the building and supervised the entire construction process. The High Point project is the second build-to-suit between PNK Group and Ecolab, with the first located in Atlanta.

