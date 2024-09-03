Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
RiverTown-Crossings_Grandville-Mich
Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Celebration Cinemas and Dick’s Sporting Goods anchor RiverTown Crossings in Grandville, Mich.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetailTop Stories

Poag Acquires 1.3 MSF RiverTown Crossings Shopping Mall in Grandville, Michigan

by Hayden Spiess

GRANDVILLE, MICH. — Memphis-based developer Poag Development Group has acquired RiverTown Crossings, a 1.3 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall located in Grandville, a suburb southwest of Grand Rapids. 

The two-story property featured 114 retailers at the time of sale, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Celebration Cinemas and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The mall first opened in 1999.

Although the seller was not disclosed, Brookfield Property Partners assumed ownership of the mall in 2018 as part of its $15 billion acquisition of giant shopping mall operator GGP Inc. The price was not disclosed.

According to local news outlets including WGRD 97.9, a buyer — Jonathon Bryant —purchased a vacant former Younker’s space at the mall in 2022 for $2 million. In 2024, trampoline entertainment concept Soar N Bounce signed a 10-year lease to occupy a portion of the 75,000-square-foot space.

Poag plans to “revitalize the mall through redevelopment” and will add new uses, as well as reposition “underutilized parking fields.” JLL will work with Poag to manage and lease the property.

“This property has so much potential for redevelopment given its great,” says Josh Poag, CEO of Poag Development Group. “We are energized about the opportunity to deploy our redevelopment expertise to reimagine the property.

Hayden Spiess

You may also like

Basis Industrial Acquires 206,275 SF Business Park in...

CBRE Arranges $16.5M Refinancing for Westbury Square Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 302-Unit Self-Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of New 130,389...

Advanced Real Estate Acquires Canvas LA Apartments in...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 374-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14M Sale of Harmony...

Zynga Signs 14,000 SF Office Lease at Cumberland...

Asana Partners Redevelops Event Center in Minneapolis into...