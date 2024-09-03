Poag Acquires 1.3 MSF RiverTown Crossings Shopping Mall in Grandville, Michigan

GRANDVILLE, MICH. — Memphis-based developer Poag Development Group has acquired RiverTown Crossings, a 1.3 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall located in Grandville, a suburb southwest of Grand Rapids.

The two-story property featured 114 retailers at the time of sale, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Celebration Cinemas and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The mall first opened in 1999.

Although the seller was not disclosed, Brookfield Property Partners assumed ownership of the mall in 2018 as part of its $15 billion acquisition of giant shopping mall operator GGP Inc. The price was not disclosed.

According to local news outlets including WGRD 97.9, a buyer — Jonathon Bryant —purchased a vacant former Younker’s space at the mall in 2022 for $2 million. In 2024, trampoline entertainment concept Soar N Bounce signed a 10-year lease to occupy a portion of the 75,000-square-foot space.

Poag plans to “revitalize the mall through redevelopment” and will add new uses, as well as reposition “underutilized parking fields.” JLL will work with Poag to manage and lease the property.

“This property has so much potential for redevelopment given its great,” says Josh Poag, CEO of Poag Development Group. “We are energized about the opportunity to deploy our redevelopment expertise to reimagine the property.

— Hayden Spiess