Poag Acquires 400,000 SF Macy’s Department Store at Oak Court Mall in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Poag Development Group has purchased a 400,000-square-foot Macy’s at Oak Court Mall, an enclosed regional mall in Memphis that opened in 1988. Memphis-based Poag purchased the department store for $7 million in a joint venture with a group of local investors that purchased Oak Court Mall in December 2023.

New York City-based Macy’s sold the store to the Poag-led investment group in a sale-leaseback structure. Poag, which also recently purchased the 1.3 million-square-foot RiverTown Crossings in Grandville, Mich., plans to work with JLL to maximize the potential of Oak Court Mall. Future plans for the mall were not disclosed.