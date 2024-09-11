Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Pictured is the entrance of Oak Court Mall, an enclosed regional mall in Memphis that opened in 1988.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Poag Acquires 400,000 SF Macy’s Department Store at Oak Court Mall in Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Poag Development Group has purchased a 400,000-square-foot Macy’s at Oak Court Mall, an enclosed regional mall in Memphis that opened in 1988. Memphis-based Poag purchased the department store for $7 million in a joint venture with a group of local investors that purchased Oak Court Mall in December 2023.

New York City-based Macy’s sold the store to the Poag-led investment group in a sale-leaseback structure. Poag, which also recently purchased the 1.3 million-square-foot RiverTown Crossings in Grandville, Mich., plans to work with JLL to maximize the potential of Oak Court Mall. Future plans for the mall were not disclosed.

