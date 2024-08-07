Poag Adds Five More Tenants at Avenue West Cobb Shopping Center in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, GA. — Poag Development Group, a Memphis-based company formerly known as Poag Shopping Centers, has signed five new tenants at Avenue West Cobb in Marietta, roughly 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has opened a 1,400-square-foot restaurant at the property, with restaurant Le’ Zia scheduled to open later this month in a 9,580-square-foot space. Additionally, lifestyle brand J.Jill has signed a 3,840-square-foot lease and is scheduled to open this fall, along with Spirit Halloween, which will occupy 9,980 square feet at the center on a temporary basis. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q will also join the tenant lineup, opening a 5,874-square-foot restaurant this winter.

JLL manages the property on behalf of Poag. Existing tenants at Avenue West Cobb include Barnes & Noble, Bob Steele Salon, GameStop, Jos. A. Bank, Panera Bread and Ted’s Montana Grill.