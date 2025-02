HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TEXAS — Poag Development Group has welcomed four new tenants to The Shops at Highland Village, a retail center located about 15 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The tenants — Aspen Gift House (2,784 square feet), Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (1,965 square feet), Drybar (1,429 square feet) and iCRYO (2,587 square feet) — all plan to open this spring. JLL leases The Shops at Highland Village on behalf of Memphis-based Poag.