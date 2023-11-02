Thursday, November 2, 2023
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro Houston Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS —Poag Development Group has welcomed four new tenants to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, a shopping center located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Confectionary Kilwins is scheduled to open a 1,104-square-foot store before the end of the year. Nando’s will open 2,754-square-foot restaurant in January 2024, followed by the launch of athleisure retailer lululemon in February. Lastly, IKEA will open a 5,500-square-foot store for placing and picking up furniture orders. JLL manages the center.

