Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro Houston Shopping Center

KATY, TEXAS —Poag Development Group has welcomed four new tenants to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, a shopping center located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Confectionary Kilwins is scheduled to open a 1,104-square-foot store before the end of the year. Nando’s will open 2,754-square-foot restaurant in January 2024, followed by the launch of athleisure retailer lululemon in February. Lastly, IKEA will open a 5,500-square-foot store for placing and picking up furniture orders. JLL manages the center.