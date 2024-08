KATY, TEXAS — Poag Development Group has welcomed four new tenants to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an open-air shopping center located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Houston TX Hot Chicken leased 4,065 square feet and is now open for business. Fidelity Investments (8,000 square feet), The Salty Donut (1,329 square feet) and Chewy Vet Care (3,002 square feet) are all scheduled to open before the end of the year. JLL represented ownership in all four sets of lease negotiations.