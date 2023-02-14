Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro Houston Shopping Center

KATY, TEXAS — Poag Development Group has welcomed four new tenants to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, a shopping center located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Restaurants The Crack Shack and Nando’s will lease 4,065 and 2,754 square feet, respectively. One Medical, a primary care practice, will occupy 3,843 square feet, and eyewear brand Warby Parker has committed to 2,364 square feet The openings are slated for the summer.