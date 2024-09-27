Poag Development Welcomes Three New Tenants to Shopping Center Near Denton

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TEXAS — Memphis-based Poag Development Group has welcomed three new tenants to The Shops at Highland Village, an 359,781-square-foot retail property located near the North Texas city of Denton. Chinese restaurant Dragon House will open a 5,200-square-foot space next to AMC Theatres in October. Athleisure apparel provider lululemon has leased a 5,590-square-foot space next to The Cheesecake Factory, and wellness concept iCRYO has taken a 2,587-square-foot space adjacent to Boardroom Salon for Men. JLL manages Shops at Highland Village on behalf of Poag.