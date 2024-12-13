Friday, December 13, 2024
One of the improvements was fixing the merry-go-round ahead of the holiday season. (Image courtesy of Poag Development Group)
Poag Invests $1.3M in Improvements at RiverTown Crossings Shopping Mall Near Grand Rapids

by Kristin Harlow

GRANDVILLE, MICH. — Poag Development Group has invested more than $1.3 million into property improvements at its recently acquired RiverTown Crossings, a 1.3 million-square-foot regional mall in Grandville near Grand Rapids. The two-story enclosed mall features five anchors — Macy’s, Kohl’s, JC Penney, Celebration Cinemas and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Poag purchased the property in September. The improvements included cleaning up and installing new landscaping, fixing the merry-go-round and significant repairs to the parking lot. Poag aims to redevelop the mall into a mixed-use lifestyle center with restaurants, entertainment and potential residential and hotel uses. The Memphis-based developer is working with JLL as its leasing partner to maximize the potential of the property.

