REBusinessOnline

Poag Shopping Centers Acquires 113,422 SF Center in Glastonbury, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

GLASTONBURY, CONN. — Poag Shopping Centers has acquired The Shops at Somerset Square, a 113,422-square-foot retail center in Glastonbury, roughly 10 miles southeast of Hartford. The Tennessee-based investment firm has partnered with JLL to lease and manage the open-air center, which houses tenants such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, AT&T, Edward Jones, Francesca’s and Jos. A Bank. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

