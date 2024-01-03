Poag Signs Six New Tenants to Join Avenue West Cobb Retail Development in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, GA. — Poag Development Group, a Memphis-based company formerly known as Poag Shopping Centers, has signed six new tenants to join the roster at The Avenue West Cobb, an open-air retail development in Marietta that houses 80 shops, restaurants and businesses.

The new tenants include two brands that recently opened: fitness boutique StretchLab and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Cajun restaurant chain co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The other four tenants — apparel retailer J. Crew Factory, dessert shop The Peach Cobbler Factory, medical primary care office Vera Whole Health and eyeglass retailer Warby Parker — are set to open the first half of the year.

JLL is the property manager of The Avenue West Cobb, which locally based Cousins Properties opened in 2003.