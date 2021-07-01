REBusinessOnline

POAH Acquires Island Terrace Apartments in Chicago for $29.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Island Terrace Apartments includes 240 units that POAH will preserve as affordable housing.

CHICAGO — Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) has acquired Island Terrace Apartments in Chicago for $29.5 million. The 240-unit apartment community is located at 6430 S. Stony Island across from the planned Obama Presidential Center and serves residents at a variety of income levels. The seller, PNC Bank, had owned the property since 2015. The allocation of 9 percent low-income housing tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority along with a financial commitment from the City of Chicago made the purchase possible. POAH will also finance the acquisition with a loan from Merchants Capital and its own equity.

POAH will take over property management through its affiliate, POAH Communities. A renovation of the apartment complex, which was built in 1969, will begin next year. The work will include improvements to the building’s major systems, modernization of the units and upgrades to resident community space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews