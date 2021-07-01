POAH Acquires Island Terrace Apartments in Chicago for $29.5M

Island Terrace Apartments includes 240 units that POAH will preserve as affordable housing.

CHICAGO — Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) has acquired Island Terrace Apartments in Chicago for $29.5 million. The 240-unit apartment community is located at 6430 S. Stony Island across from the planned Obama Presidential Center and serves residents at a variety of income levels. The seller, PNC Bank, had owned the property since 2015. The allocation of 9 percent low-income housing tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority along with a financial commitment from the City of Chicago made the purchase possible. POAH will also finance the acquisition with a loan from Merchants Capital and its own equity.

POAH will take over property management through its affiliate, POAH Communities. A renovation of the apartment complex, which was built in 1969, will begin next year. The work will include improvements to the building’s major systems, modernization of the units and upgrades to resident community space.