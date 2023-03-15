POAH to Redevelop Historic Public Housing Project in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority has selected Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc. (POAH) to lead the redevelopment of the Clinton-Peabody Apartments in St. Louis. Built in 1942, the property includes 358 units across 31 buildings. POAH says that an initial development phase could start by late 2024, but ultimately the site’s full redevelopment will occur in multiple phases over the next several years with at least $100 million in new investment projected. Resident and community engagement work is underway. The goal is to reposition Clinton-Peabody as a mixed-income community that is better connected to surrounding neighborhoods.

POAH Communities LLC, POAH’s affiliated property management firm, will manage the new phases. POAH will also implement its Community Impact platform, which provides resident services focused on housing, education, employment, financial stability and health.

The project team includes Roanoke Construction and the design team of Trivers and Lamar Johnson Collaborative. Additional members include landscape architect Arbolope Studio, civil engineer David Mason & Associates and MEP engineer Custom Engineering Inc. Support also comes from the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce and Unicorn Group, the St. Louis Small Business Empowerment Center, Prosperity Connection and Key Strategic Group.