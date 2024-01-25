Pocas International Buys 27,893 Industrial Building in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Pocas International has purchased an industrial building at 8008 W. Sam Houston Parkway S. in southwest Houston that totals 27,893 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. The move represents an expansion for the food-and-beverage products distributor, which simultaneously sold its previous building, a 16,675-square-foot facility located at 711 Buffalo Run in nearby Missouri City. Wes Williams of Colliers represented Pocas International in both transactions. Travis Land of Partners Real Estate represented the seller of the Sam Houston Parkway building, an entity doing business as Ultra Houston Group LP. Harry Lou of Fidelity Realtors represented the buyer of the Buffalo Run building, Wellcom Realty LLC. Sales prices were not disclosed.