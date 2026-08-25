Podmajersky to Build 12,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Chicago

CHICAGO — Developer Podmajersky Inc., led by John Podmajersky III, is developing a small-bay industrial facility totaling 12,000 square feet in Chicago’s East Pilsen area. Avison Young has been retained to market the speculative development at 2100 S. Canalport Ave. for lease. The asset will feature a clear height of 24 feet, dock and drive-in loading, flexible power capacity and Enterprise Zone incentives. Completion is slated for 2027. The developer says the project is expected to appeal to light manufacturing users, food producers, contractors, logistics operators, technology startups and last-mile distribution users that increasingly favor infill locations over suburban alternatives.