Poettker Construction Breaks Ground on 946,348 SF Industrial Complex in Metro Charlotte

GASTONIA, N.C. — Poettker Construction has broken ground on the second phase of Gateway 85, an industrial park located 22 miles west of Charlotte in Gastonia. NorthPoint Development is the project developer for both tilt-wall facilities. Phase II comprises Building 4, a 241,114-square-foot warehouse located on 15 acres at 3145 Aberdeen Blvd., and Building 7, a 705,234-square-foot warehouse located on 40 acres at 3301 Lineberger Road. Preparation of the 55-acre development will entail the relocation of an existing road that goes through the site and reworking the intersection, as well as site clearing and hauling away excess dirt. No construction timeline was disclosed. Poettker Construction is nearing completion on a similar project for NorthPoint in Salisbury, N.C.