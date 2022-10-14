Poettker Construction Completes 92-Unit Senior Living Community in O’Fallon, Illinois
O’FALLON, ILL. — Poettker Construction has completed Revela at O’Fallon, a 92-unit senior living community in O’Fallon, about 20 miles east of St. Louis. A grand opening event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18. The 89,000-square-foot property offers independent living, assisted living and memory support. St. Louis Design Alliance was the project architect, and Premier Senior Living is the property manager.
