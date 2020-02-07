REBusinessOnline

Poincare Group Acquires Bel Villaggio Retail Centers in Temecula for $26.1M

The Bel Villaggio retail assets are located at 41501 and 41221-41493 Margarita Road in Temecula, Calif.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Poincare Group has purchased Bel Villaggio I-II and Bel Villaggio III, two adjacent retail assets in Temecula. San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners sold the properties $26.1 million.

Situated on more than 16.3 acres, the properties are located at 41501 and 41221-41493 Margarita Road, adjacent to Costco and Promenade Temecula.

Kirk Brummer, Sean Heitzler and Philip D. Voorhees of CBRE’s National Retail Partners-West represented the seller in the deal.

