Point Acquisitions Buys 700-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Point Acquisitions, an investment firm with offices in South Florida and Philadelphia, has purchased a 700-unit self-storage facility located at 18975 Marbach Lane in San Antonio. The site, which is located just off I-35 on the city’s northeast side, spans 65 acres, including 20 acres for additional expansion. The facility currently spans approximately 362,000 net rentable square feet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.