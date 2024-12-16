Monday, December 16, 2024
Hard Rock Hotel and Residences Lake Texoma will be centered around the 11 - acre Caribbean Bay. Designed by Oasis Amenities, the bay will be the first of its kind in Oklahoma, bringing a touch of the Caribbean, with waters that can support year-round swimming, motorized activities, white sand beaches, islands and private cabanas that will be available for rent.
Pointe Vista, Hard Rock Unveil Plans for Hospitality Project in Kingston, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

KINGSTON, OKLA. — Pointe Vista Holding Co. and Hard Rock International have unveiled plans for Hard Rock Hotel & Residences Lake Texoma, a hospitality project that will be located near the Oklahoma-Texas border in Kingston. The development represents the first hospitality component within the 2,700-acre Pointe Vista master-planned community, which fronts Lake Texoma, and will have 189 hotel rooms (including 25 dedicated suites), an 18,000-square-foot conference center and an event lawn. The property’s residential component will entail 306 residences. Pointe Vista will ultimately comprise more than 2,000 lakefront homes, three destination resort hotels, an 11-acre Caribbean Bay, indoor waterpark, adventure park, family entertainment center and a waterfront town center.

