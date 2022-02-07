PointOne Holdings Completes 266-Unit Main Street Lofts in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — PointOne Holdings, a development and investment firm with offices in Atlanta and South Florida, has completed Main Street Lofts, a 266-unit apartment complex in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Units are available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. The amenity package consists of a pool with an adjacent game lawn, fire pit and lounge, as well as a rooftop lounge with shuffleboard, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, dog park, conference rooms, biking trails and resident lounges with TVs. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.