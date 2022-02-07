PointOne Holdings Completes 266-Unit Main Street Lofts in Mansfield, Texas
MANSFIELD, TEXAS — PointOne Holdings, a development and investment firm with offices in Atlanta and South Florida, has completed Main Street Lofts, a 266-unit apartment complex in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Units are available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. The amenity package consists of a pool with an adjacent game lawn, fire pit and lounge, as well as a rooftop lounge with shuffleboard, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, dog park, conference rooms, biking trails and resident lounges with TVs. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.