PointOne Holdings, NRP Group to Develop 390-Unit Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia

TYSONS CORNER, VA. — PointOne Holdings and NRP Group will develop Highland District, a planned 390-unit multifamily community in Tysons Corner. Communal amenities at the five-story property will include a clubroom, gaming rooms, working areas, doorman, infinity edge pool, yoga lawns, outdoor activity areas, outdoor grilling areas, package concierge service and a fitness center with separate spin and cardio studios. NRP Group will serve as general contractor and property manager. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.