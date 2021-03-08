PointOne Holdings, Residential Group to Develop 256-Unit SODO Apartments in Duluth, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

DULUTH, GA. — South Florida-based PointOne Holdings has partnered with Atlanta-based The Residential Group to develop SODO, a 256-unit multifamily residential community at 3256 Buford Highway in Duluth, a northeastern suburb of Metro Atlanta. First units are slated to be delivered in the summer of 2022.

SODA will include four-story buildings, with a clubhouse, business center, cyber café and coworking space. Community amenities will include a pool with a fire pit and grilling areas, fitness center, dog park and a pet spa. The property will also include finishes such as stone countertops, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring.

PointOne and The Residential Group recently closed the site acquisition and financing for the project. Construction will soon be underway, with first units expected to come on line in summer 2022.